Real Kashmir FC Sign Robin Singh on Loan from Hyderbaad FC, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte from ATK

New Delhi: Real Kashmir FC roped in striker Robin Singh on loan from Hyderabad FC and wing-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte from ATK on Tuesday to strengthen themselves in the rest of I-League campaign.

Robin made his ISL debut with Delhi Dynamos in 2015. After impressing with East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in the I-League, the India international enjoyed his most productive season with FC Pune City last term, playing 16 matches and contributing four goals and three assists, before shifting to Hyderabad FC.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, popularly known as Sena Ralte, began with Royal Wahingdoh of Meghalaya and helped his team earn promotion to the top division in 2013-14. He helped the team finish third in the I-League 2014-15.

His tough and effective approach earned him Chennaiyin FC's interest in 2015 as he featured in six games for the Super Machans in the ISL. At Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos, he showcased his potential, which earned him a contract offer from ATK for the 2018-19 season.

On his association with Real Kashmir, Robin said, "I am really happy to be a part of the Real Kashmir FC Team. I had heard great things about the club and it is an honour to be playing for them. I am training hard and looking forward to the upcoming matches."

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "We are really excited to get these two star players on board. They bring a lot of experience to the squad and will be a great partnership upfront for us. We are sure with these two star additions; our team will be stronger than ever."

Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of Real Kashmir, FC said, "We are excited to get these two super-talented players in our team. Robin is a promising and dedicated player; his ability to convert goals in tough situations and his calm state of mind makes him a suitable striker for us. I look forward to a long term association with him."

Real Kashmir are lying at sixth spot in the I-League standings with 12 points from eight matches.

