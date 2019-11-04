Real Kashmir FC's BBC Documentary Wins at BAFTA Scotland

Real Kashmir FC's BBC documentary has won the 'Single Documentary' category at the British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) or BAFTA Film Awards Scotland.

The football club from Kashmir has been breaking barriers ever since it was promoted to the top division I-League after becoming the champions of I-League second division in the 2017-18 season.

Last year, Real Kashmir FC finished third in their debut season in the I-League after competing for the title for almost the entirety of the season.

⚽🎉Congratulations to @gregoryclark1, @matchlight1 and Bodhi Media for their #BAFTAScot19 SINGLE DOCUMENTARY win for Real Kashmir F.C pic.twitter.com/eVjAa5Bwfm — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 3, 2019

"It feels amazing to have received this award at one of the biggest platforms in the world, BAFTA. Our dream, which started as a small team of Kashmiri Youth, playing football as a hobby, soon became one of the biggest and the most successful dream runs by any team. We won the 2nd division on debut and finished 3rd in the 1st division i-League. This award is a tribute to each and every person who has contributed to making this club what it is today," Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder Real Kashmir FC said about the award.

"I also thank David for his selfless effort in keeping the team together and would also like to thank Greg Clarke for bringing out the story beautifully on screen." he added.

BBC Scotland aired a documentary on the club earlier this year on the journey of David Robertson, Real Kashmir FC's coach.

That BBC documentary had been nominated at BAFTA Scotland in two categories - 'Director-Factual' and 'Single Documentary'.

Ahead of the award night, Robertson reflected on his second stint at the club.

“It’s really tough at the moment because we have to train at 7 am.

“That gives us the rest of the day free, but there is still no internet or mobile phone coverage.

“So it’s like stepping back in time. Sometimes I can’t even find out the other scores in the league.

“There are a lot of security measures in place, but the season starts later this month and that should help.”

Real Kashmir had also recently signed a British citizen of Indian descent, Kashif Siddiqi. Siddiqi, who has represented the Pakistan football team as an "overseas British South Asian footballer" is the co-founder of 'Football For Peace (FFP)'.

