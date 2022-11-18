Real Kashmir vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Kashmir FC and Rajasthan United- the two teams who look in top shape and started off their I-league campaign with brilliant victories - will go head-to-head for three points on Saturday, November 19. Rajasthan will head to Srinagar in quest of their second win, but the cold weather and the hostile fans could seem to be intimidating for the Desert warriors.

Real Kashmir were quickly out of the blocks against Neroca FC in their opener, edging past the Manipuri team 1-0 away from home. A superb effort from Issahak Nuhu in the 53rd minute was the only goal of the match and the Kashmiri boys defended well to keep the slender advantage till the last whistle.

Rajasthan United also took all three points, trouncing Churchill Brothers on Tuesday. In an action-packed encounter, their star centre-back Melroy Assisi’s headed goal was cancelled out by Churchill’s Abdoulaye Sane at the end of the first half. It took an outstanding effort from Rajasthan forward Britto PM to separate the two sides and hand United a hard-fought win.

We are in for a crackerjack when these two formidable line-ups clash on Sunday in the I-league.

Ahead of Saturday’s I-League match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir will be played at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir begin?

The I-League match between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan United vs Sudeva Delhi I-League match?

Rajasthan United vs Real Kashmir I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan United vs Real Kashmir I-League match?

Rajasthan United vs Real Kashmir I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Rajasthan United vs Real Kashmir Possible Starting XI:

Real Kashmir possible starting lineup: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (Gk), Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Abdul Hakku, Kamalpreet Singh, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Wadudu Yakubu, Nozim Babadjanov, Samuel Kynshi, Alocious Muthayyan, Ibrahim Nurudeen

Rajasthan United possible starting lineup: Rafiq Ali (Gk), Hardik Bhatt, M Assisi, Harmanjot Singh, Joseba Beitia, Britto PM, Raghav Gupta, Gyamar Nikum, Martin Chaves, Lalremsanga, Chanso Horam

