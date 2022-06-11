Real Madrid Announce Aurelien Tchouameni Signing From AS Monaco

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco on a permanent deal for the next six seasons. Tchouameni made a sensational move to Santiago Bernabeu after a solid show in the midfield for Monaco last season. He played 50 matches last season.

It is the second signing by Madrid this season as earlier they announced the arrival of German defender Antonio Rudiger.

“Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons,” they said.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination,” they added.

It is reported that Madrid paid a hefty signing amount of €80m plus €20m add-ons to Monaco.

The former Bordeaux playmaker has won 10 caps since making his Les Bleus debut in September.

Madrid already has an even younger France midfielder in its squad in 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who joined from Rennes last offseason, and played a key role — mostly off the bench — in the team’s run to winning the Champions League title last month.

The young French midfielder was also linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but Tchouameni chose the current UEFA Champions League winners over the French Giants.

At Santiago Bernabeu, Tchouameni will team up with fellow French youngster in Eduardo Camavinga after the 19-year-old left Rennes for Madrid last summer.

Les Bleus striker Karim Benzema and left-back Ferland Mendy are also already at Madrid.

Tchouameni made his Bordeaux debut in 2018 before heading to the Principality in January 2020 for 20 million euros.

He helped Monaco to the Champions League third qualifying round in his first season before doing so again this term, when he played 50 games in all competitions.

During August’s third round first leg win at Sparta Prague he was the victim of racist abuse from the home crowd after scoring.

Following the match, he pleaded with UEFA to take tougher action against the racists, including consulting players who have been abused in the formulation of protocols.

