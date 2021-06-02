Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus Could be Expelled from Champions League This Week: Reports

What could be one of the biggest news from the football world in recent times, European football giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could face expulsion from the Champions League this week, Daily Mail quoted local media reports as saying.

These 3 giant football clubs are facing disciplinary proceedings over their plans to form a breakaway European Super League. However, the clubs have remained defiant and asserted that they were within their right to form a new competition and UEFA and FIFA had no right to come to get in their way of it.

Out of the dozen football clubs that had initially planned to hold a new independent league outside the control of UEFA, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still on board. Now, FIFA has initiated a disciplinary proceeding against these clubs.

Meanwhile, the other 9 clubs that were earlier part of this proposed league have signed a letter of apology to UEFA and pledged to give 12.9 million Euros for development of grassroots of football. These clubs included AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Speaking on the issue of action against these football clubs, La Liga president and UEFA Executive Committee member Javier Tebas had earlier said that the clubs should be really ‘scared’ of the outcome of the UEFA disciplinary proceedings. Hinting towards a possible sanction on these clubs, Tebas added that he did not want to see a Champions League without these clubs but that ‘can’ happen.

Amid the danger of possible expulsion from the Champions League, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has vowed to take FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if any sanction is placed on them. He made it clear that they were not in mood to apologise for their plans and added that they are also not going to pay any fine that is ‘unjustifiable’.

Laporta said, ‘We will fight to protect the interests of Barcelona and to develop a model of football that is sustainable. All clubs are losing money."

