Real Madrid Claim La Liga 2019-20 Title as Karim Benzema Brace Helps Los Blancos Beat Villarreal

Real Madrid claimed their 34th La Liga title after the Los Blancos defeated Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday. With the win, Real Madrid lifted their first La Liga title in three seasons and a second under Zinedine Zidane.

Karim Benzema scored a brace to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Villarreal and they will head into the final day of the season with an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed FC Barcelona.

As Real Madrid sealed the title with a victory, Lionel Messi's Barcelona lost 2-1 to Osasuna with Roberto Torres scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

Casemiro interrupted the ball in the midfield to roll it over to Luka Modric, who moved up front and sent an angled ball to Benzema. The Frenchman fired in the 29th minute between the legs of Sergio Asenjo to give Madrid the lead.

In the 73rd minute, Real Madrid were awarded a controversial penalty when Sergio Ramos fell over Chakla's challenge in the penalty area. In the first attempt at taking the penalty, Ramos rolled over on his studs to pass the ball to Benzema to score. However, Benzema had enroached the penalty area and the referee asked for the spot kick to be taken again.

The second time, Benzema stepped up and scored from the spot to put Real Madrid 2-0 up.

Vicente Iborra pulled one back in the 83rd minute but it didn't prove to be enough as Madrid walked away with the win and the title.

The title is owed to the stupendous performance by Madrid since the restart after the league was halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid have since won 10 of their matches while Barcelona repeatedly faltered to lose their footing in the title race.

Zinedine Zidane has worked his magic the second time around at the Spanish capital. The World Cup winner left Madrid after guiding them to three successive Champions League titles but poor results following his departure meant he was hauled back by Florentino Perez on March 11, 2019 to get Madrid back up.

(Photo Credit: Reuters)

With Zidane back in charge, Madrid slowly climbed up the ladder while trouble brewed in Barcelona.

Both colluded this season to give Madrid the upper hand and their on-field performance reflected what was happening on the back stage.