Real Madrid Confirm France Striker Karim Benzema Tests Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Real Madrid Confirm France Striker Karim Benzema Tests Positive for Covid-19

France and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (Reuters)

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has tested positive for coronavirus.

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for coronavirus, his club said on Friday in a statement, with no additional details.

More details awaited.

first published:July 23, 2021, 15:46 IST