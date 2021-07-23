Real Madrid Confirm France Striker Karim Benzema Tests Positive for Covid-19

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for coronavirus, his club said on Friday in a statement, with no additional details.
More details awaited.
France and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (Reuters)
