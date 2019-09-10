Real Madrid Doors Open for 'Good Players' Like Paul Pogba, Says Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said Real Madrid is keen on having Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba onboard as he "brings balance to a team."

"I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him," Sergio Ramos told the Daily Express UK at the premiere of his new Amazon Prime series titled 'El Corazon de Sergio Ramos', or 'The Heart of Sergio Ramos'.

In June, the 26-year-old had declared that after three years with United, it was "a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else." However, Pogba's summer transfer efforts didn't bear any results as Manchester United "stood firm and kept hold of their £89million man," according to Express.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Ramos said that Pogba was one of the greats of the game and would always be welcome at Real Madrid. "He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique," he said.

Real Madrid has already spent over £270million on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Miliao ahead of their 2019/20 campaign. The 2018/19 season saw them finish 19 points off LaLiga champions Barcelona and being knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax and by arch-rivals Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Despite the setbacks, Ramos said that he still feels Pogba would bring "much-needed attacking quality" to Real Madrid reeling from two losses in their opening three league games.

