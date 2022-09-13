Real Madrid Make 13 Million Euros Profit at The close of 2021-22 Season

La Liga club Real Madrid profited 13 million euros ($13.2 million) and a cash balance of 425 million euros ($430.3 million) at the close of 2021-22 season. The club had also managed to remain in profit over the three financial years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real have had an amazing 2021-22 season after they won a record-extending 14th European Cup after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final, while also winning the La Liga crown and the Spanish Super Cup.

The club said the cash balance on June 30, 2022, excluding the stadium redevelopment project, was 425 million euros, while during the Covid-19 pandemic, the loss of income since March 2020 had touched 400 million euros.

“Operating income for the financial year 2021/22 has reached 722 million euros, an increase of 69 million euros (10%) year-on-year, as the economic effects of the pandemic are gradually subsiding,” the club statement read.

It added, however, that revenues were still being impacted by the pandemic.

The club’s net debt, excluding the stadium redevelopment project, reached a value of 263 million euros as of June 30, 2022, the statement added.

The Reals will now be seen in action against RB Leipzig in a Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos have won all their fixtures in La Liga so far in 2022-23 as well as their Champions League opener against Celtic. Their young guns Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have been firing on all cylinders alongside veterans such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to secure six wins out of six in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leipzig, have a new coach in Marco Rose and the manager got off to a fine start in his new surroundings, guiding his team to a comfortable 3-0 win over former employers Borussia Dortmund. However, facing a high-flying Madrid will test their abilities to the hilt, especially in front of a raucous Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Expected Real Madrid time:

Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Expected RP Leipzig team:

Gulacsi, Baswich, Nickisch, Angelino, Orban, Simakan, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Raum, Ba, Dialo, Gvardiol, Szoboszlai, Laimer, Kampl, Forsberg, Haidara, Schlager, Nkunku, Poulsen, Werner, Silva, Novoa

