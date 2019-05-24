English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid Say Pochettino is Lying that Spurs were Denied Permission to Stay at Training Ground
Real Madrid accuse Mauricio Pochettino of lying over claim Florentino Perez denied Spurs permission to stay at their training ground.
Mauricio Pochettino said his request to Florentino Perez to let Spurs stay at the training ground was denied (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid have come out to squash claims made by Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who said that his side were denied permission to stay at their training ground as ahead of the Champions League final.
Pochettino had told Spanish media, that his request to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to allow Spurs stay at the training centre itself was not only denied but told he could do so when he becomes their manager.
"Ahead of the final, we will train at Valdebebas and sleep in a nearby hotel," Pochettino told El Partidazo de Cope.
"I asked Florentino to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he told me that I can only sleep there when I become the coach of Real Madrid."
Real Madrid, in turn, have issued a strongly worded statement to dismiss Pochettino's claims.
"Real Madrid CF is surprised by the comments made by the coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, about a supposed request made to our club so that his team could stay in the residence of the Real Madrid City on the occasion of the final of the Champions League," the statement from Real Madrid read.
"Real Madrid CF wants to make it clear that it is outright false that this request was produced. Our club has always shown its absolute availability to meet all the requests made by UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Club Atletico de Madrid, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.
All requests submitted to Real Madrid have referred only and exclusively to the use of the training camps of the Ciudad Real Madrid and its changing rooms. And all of them have been granted by our club.
Thus, Liverpool plans to train in our facilities on Saturday, June 1 in the morning. Tottenham, for its part, will do so on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31.
Real Madrid CF also wants to emphasize that the accommodation of the finalist teams of the Champions League are assigned by UEFA following criteria of organization and security. And that at no time has our club been requested that these teams could be accommodated in the facilities of Ciudad Real Madrid," the statement adds.
Pochettino has in the past been linked to the Real Madrid manager's job, after he leaves Tottenham Hotspur, at least according to pundits.
Pochettino has in the past been linked to the Real Madrid manager's job, after he leaves Tottenham Hotspur, at least according to pundits.


