Real Madrid May Have Secured 'Preferential Agreement' to Sign Erling Haaland - Report

Despite being sidelined due to an injury, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland continues to grab headlines. The Norwegian international has been one of the most sought-out players in world football, which is mostly due to his spectacular form for Dortmund in Bundesliga. The 21-year-old has been garnering transfer interest from several clubs in Europe who are vying to sign his services. La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona along with Premier League leaders Manchester City are the top contenders to sign him.

Reports suggest that Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have initiated talks with Haaland’s representatives in Monaco and may have even secured a preferential agreement, as per reports

The report also states that the footballer’s agent Mino Raiola, along with lawyer Rafaela Pimenta and Erling’s father Alf-Inge Haaland were present at the meeting. The three of them are supposedly in charge of closing the deal for the striker.

If these reports are to be believed this agreement with Ream Madrid could allow the Spanish club to block potential suitors. Furthermore, the said preferential agreement clause also puts Los Blancos in the driving seat for the Norwegian’s signature if he wishes to move from the Bundesliga club this summer.

The report states that Real Madrid face fierce competition from Barcelona who are also interested in making a bid for Haaland. Xavi Hernandez’s side is willing to pay close to 75 million euros, plus a commission to his father Alf-Inge and manager Raiola.

Apart from Haaland, Real Madrid are keen to secure Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. And if things go their way, the Norwegian could be seen along with the Frenchman at Santiago Bernabeu.

