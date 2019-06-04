Real Madrid Sign Serbian Striker Luka Jovic For Six Season
Luka Jovic secured a move from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid on a 6-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Luka Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions this season Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid said Tuesday they have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
"Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed the transfer of Luka Jovic, subject to a medical," the club said in a statement.
"The player will be tied to the club for the next six seasons, until the 30th of June 2025," it added.
Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, helping Frankfurt to the Europa League semi-finals and seventh place in the Bundesliga.
The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances for Serbia.
His dazzling form has put him on the radar of Europe's top clubs, with Spanish media quoting a price tag of 60 million euro ($67 million).
Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic disclosed no financial details but suggested the size of the Madrid offer was too great to resist.
"In sporting terms, Luka Jovic is a big loss for us," he said in a statement.
"It was clear that we would not be able to turn down offers of a certain size."
He said the deal was good for the German club and good for Jovic.
"He has the best perspectives for a brilliant career. We are proud to have helped him on his way," he said.
