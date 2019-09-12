Take the pledge to vote

Real Madrid Turn to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as Paul Pogba Alternative

Kevin De Bruyne has emerged on the Real Madrid radar as an option if the Spanish giants can't land Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Real Madrid Turn to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as Paul Pogba Alternative
Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be the possible replacement for the ageing Luka Modric. According to Don Balon, a Spanish weekly sports magazine, Kevin De Bruyne has emerged on the Real Madrid radar as an option to sign in midfield.

While Paul Pogba was initially pencilled in as the long term replacement, Manchester United played hardball and did not let him leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Thus, players such as Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek have come up as genuine contenders to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as alternatives.

However, according to the report, Kevin De Bruyne has caught the interest of Real Madrid, and they are willing to spend around 110 million Euros to bring him in.

But the catch remains City boss Pep Guardiola sees the Belgian as integral to his plans of retaining the Premier League trophy while also making a push to win the UEFA Champions League.

Since moving to the Etihad in 2015, De Bruyne has been an unmitigated success for Manchester City, winning six trophies during his four seasons with the club.

A highly-rated youngster, who has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the game, Manchester City secured Kevin De Bruyne's services in the summer of 2016.

