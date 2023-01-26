Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid will aim to book their berth in the Copa del Rey semi-finals when they host city rivals Atletico Madrid. The electrifying Madrid derby is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos, in their last Copa del Rey match, had overpowered Villareal 2-3. In their last league match, Real Madrid claimed a 0-2 win over Athletic Club in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, defeated Levante 0-2 in the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid had last faced each other in September last year and Carlo Ancelotti’s men had emerged victorious in that contest by two goals to one.

The two Madrid giants are now separated by 10 points in La Liga standings. Real Madrid, the defending La Liga winners, are placed in second position on the points table.

Ahead of Friday’s Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will take place on January 27, Friday.

Where will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Copa del Rey 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid begin?

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will not be streamed live in India.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo, Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius

Read all the Latest Sports News here