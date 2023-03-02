CHANGE LANGUAGE
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey Semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online
2-MIN READ

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Copa del Rey Semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 15:00 IST

Madrid

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming of Copa del Rey Semi-final Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Copa del Rey Semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona Live Streaming

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming of Copa del Rey Semi-final Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Copa del Rey Semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona Live Streaming

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Copa del Rey Semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona Live Streaming

The first semi-final of the Copa del Rey will witness a blockbuster clash between two eternal La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the first of the two-leg fixtures, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in their own backyard. The highly anticipated Classico is slated to be held on March 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Whenever these two Spanish powerhouse teams have crossed swords, football enthusiasts have experienced an enthralling battle. Doing justice to the reputation, this Classico is anticipated to be an entertaining one with both sides aiming to secure a berth in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona have been going through a turbulent phase at this moment. Xavi’s boys are coming off a 1-0 defeat in their last La Liga fixture against Almeria before Manchester United knocked them out of the UEFA Europa League. On the other hand, Real Madrid have picked up the pace at the right time of the season, reducing the points gap with Barca in the La Liga table. In addition, Los Blancos have been doing great in the UEFA Champions League. They demolished Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, winning the away fixture 5-2.

Barcelona emerged victorious in the last El Classico as they outclassed Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final on 16 January. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri scored for Barca, while Karim Benzema netted the consolation goal for Madrid in the 92nd minute.

Ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey Semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date Copa del Rey Semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played?

The Copa del Rey Semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on March 3, Friday.

Where will the Copa del Rey Semi-final match Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

The Copa del Rey Semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Barnabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Copa del Rey Semi-final match Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The Copa del Rey Semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey Semi-final match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be televised in India as there is no official broadcaster here.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey Semi-final match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will also not be streamed live on any OTT platform in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, S. Roberto, Araujo, Christensen, Alba, Kessie, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, F. Torres, Raphinha

first published:March 02, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated:March 02, 2023, 15:00 IST
