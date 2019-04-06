Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

Real Madrid is set to take on Eibar in their La Liga match on Saturday after Zinedine Zidane’s perfect start to his return to Bernabeu was foiled by a 2-1 loss to Valencia. Zidane will look to marshall back his troops and put them on the road back to victory as Eibar visit the Santiago Bernabeu.Eibar, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag in their last five games where they won 2, drew 2 and lost one.They would want to do a repeat of their historic victory in November, when they registered their first win against Real Madrid by defeating Santiago Solari’s team 3-0.However, in their head-to-head since Eibar’s promotion to the top flight in 2014, Real Madrid hold an outright advantage. Apart from that loss in November and one draw, Real Madrid have defeated Eibar in all their matches.The match is likely to be a battle of attack as Eibar have scored on 10 of their last 11 La Liga matches. They have also conceded 41 goals this season – the highest in the league’s top 12 sides.Since Zidane’s return, Madrid have scored 10 goals and have conceded 5. Also, Isco has grown increasingly confident and effective, which should benefit Madrid.Real Madrid vs Eibar will be live streamed on Facebook in India. Till last season, Sony Sports had the contract of La Liga matches but this season, the Spanish league’s matches have been streamed on the social networking site.The match is slated for 7.45pm IST start.For Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr remains sidelined with injury till May. Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Marcos Llorente are not likely to feature with injury concerns while Marcelo is suspended.Keylor Navas; Álvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon; Dani Ceballos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco.Eibar will hugely miss central midfielder Papa Diop, who is suspended following his yellow card in their victory against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.Centre backs Pedro Bigas and Anaitz Arbilla remain injured while Jordi Calavera and Fran Rico are close to reaching match fitness but are unlikely to be feature.Marko Dmitrovic; Ruben Pena, Ivan Ramis, Paulo Oliveira, José Ángel Valdes; Marc Cardona, Joan Jordan, Sergio Alvarez, Fabian Orellana; Charles, Sergi Enrich.Lost to Valencia 2-1Beat Huesca 3-2Beat Celta Vigo 2-0Beat Valladolid 4-1Lost to Barcelona 1-0Beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1Drew with Levante 2-2Lost to Valladolid 2-1Drew with Alaves 1-1Beat Celta Vigo 1-0