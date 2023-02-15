Real Madrid vs Elche La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Elche Live?

Real Madrid will take on Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 16, Thursday, in La Liga. Los Blancos picked up the coveted FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Al Hilal in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday. Despite their enthralling victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have struggled to maintain their consistency in Spain’s top-flight league. Real Madrid succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their last La Liga outing. This means that they are now 11 points behind league-leaders Barcelona having played one match less. Hence a victory against Elche would be of prime importance to keep their title hopes secure.

Elche are having a dismal season to say the least, winning just one game from the 20 matches they have played in La Liga so far. They sit at the bottom of the table with nine points. Interestingly their only victory this campaign came in their last outing against Villarreal. Elche defeated them 3-1, courtesy of a superb hattrick from Pere Milla. They will be hoping for something similar when they take on Real Madrid in their next outing.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will be played on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

At what time will the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Elche begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Real Madrid vs Elche predicted starting lineup

Elche Starting XI: Edgar Badia, Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Lisandro Magallan, Jose Angel Carmona, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Carlos Clerc, Ezequiel Ponce, Pere Milla, Lucas Boye

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

