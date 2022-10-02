Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid will host Osasuna for a blockbuster La Liga encounter on October 3. The Merengues will miss the services of their star midfielder Luka Modric who is recuperating from a hip injury. The Croatian will miss this game as well as the impending Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid will cope without the veteran midfielder.

Moreover, Lucas Vazquez is still recovering from a thigh injury and will sit out on Sunday. The good news for the hosts is that Karim Benzema will be available for the crucial clash.

Real Madrid will aim to collect maximum points from this match as Barcelona are close to replacing them at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Osasuna will look to cause an upset on Sunday. Osasuna are likely to field their Atletico Madrid loanee Manu Sanchez.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Osasuna Predicted Line-up: Herrera; U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Cruz; Vidal, Brasanac, Torro, Sanchez; R. Garcia, Budimir, Gomez

