Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid, the defending La Liga champions, started their domestic season on a prolific note after winning the first three matches. They will now be up against Real Betis on Saturday. Real Betis, with three wins from three matches, have also been in superb form this season. The match between the two table-toppers is scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid.

The Galacticos come into the fixture after clinching a convincing 1-3 win against Espanyol. French striker Karim Benzema scored two goals late in the game to earn the full three points for Real Madrid.

Real Betis, on the other hand, secured a 1-0 win against Osasuna in their last La Liga match. Spanish striker Borja Iglesias scored the solitary goal of the match in the 34th minute.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid (RM) and Real Betis (RB) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid (RM) and Real Betis (RB) will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Real Betis (RB) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Real Betis (RB) will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RM) and Real Betis (RB) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) La Liga match will be televised on Sports18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) La Liga match is available to be streamed live on Voot.

Real Madrid (RM) vs Real Betis (RB) Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius

Real Betis Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Felipe, Edgar Gonzalez, Alex Moreno, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Borja Iglesias

