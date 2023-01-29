Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live Football Online and on TV

Real Madrid will look to collect maximum points when it hosts Real Sociedad for a La Liga fixture on January 30. Los Blancos are playing solid football and are the favourites to register their fourth straight win in all competitions on Monday. Madrid are currently second on the table and a win against Real Sociedad will further consolidate their position at the top of the table.

The hosts will back themselves on Monday as they have won their last two La Liga matches against Real Sociedad. Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are doubtful for Monday’s clash due to injury concerns.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Real Sociedad will have to bring their A game against Real Madrid in order to have any chance. Alguacil is expected to field the same playing XI that was seen against Barcelona.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played on January 30, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will begin at 1:30 am IST on January 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Real Sociedad Probable Starting Line-up: Alex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi, Pablo Marin; Takefusa Kubo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth

