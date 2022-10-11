Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage

Defending champions Real Madrid will head into Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk knowing that a win would put them through to the knockout phase with two games to spare.

Los Blancos lead Group F of the Champions League with nine points from their first three games. Shakhtar are on the other hand are in second place with four points, one point clear of third-placed RB Leipzig. Shakhtar did well in the Bernabeu last week, but they were defeated 2-1 by Real Madrid, with first-half goals from Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. They will be looking to avenge themselves against the reigning European champions at home.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: Karikari Stars as Chennaiyin FC Humble ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Real Madrid were clinical in their 1-0 league victory against Getafe on Saturday, with Eder Militao’s early header proving the difference between the two teams. The victory sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side back above Barcelona at the top of La Liga. They will be looking to seal their place in the knockouts of the UCL in the upcoming encounter.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk be played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Polish Army Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk begin?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin (Gk), Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Karim Benzema,

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting Line-up: Anatolli Trubin (Gk), Lucas Taylor, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplia, Artem Bondarenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Sikan, Taras Stepanenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Georgiy Sudakov

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here