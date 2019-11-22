Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez Drops Dumbbell on Foot and Breaks Toe
Real Madrid made a statement about Lucas Vazquez's injury but did not specify a date for return.
Lucas Vazquez has fractured the big toe of his left foot. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has broken his toe, the club announced on Thursday.
Vazquez sustained the injury after dropping a dumbbell on his foot in the gym, according to reports in the Spanish press.
"After tests done today on our player Lucas Vazquez, the medical services of Real Madrid have diagnosed him with a fracture in the big toe of his left foot," read a club statement.
Madrid have not specified how long Vazquez will need to recover.
The Spaniard had just returned from a calf injury, which had kept him out for almost six weeks.
