1-MIN READ

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Marcelo Test Positive for Covid-19

Luka Modric tested positive for Covid-19. (AP Photo)

Real Madrid announced that Luka Modric and Marcelo had caught the coronavirus.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcel have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish league leaders announced on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid informs that our players Marcelo and Luka Modric have tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

Spanish media reported that tests on the rest of the team were all negative

Brazil’s Marcelo and Croatia’s Modric are isolating at home and will miss Madrid’s next game, at home to Cadiz on Sunday.

first published:December 15, 2021, 10:40 IST