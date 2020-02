Real Madrid's Marcelo in Court for Speeding and Driving Without Licence

Madrid: Brazil defender Marcelo has been in court for driving with a suspended licence for the second time in seven years and speeding, a Madrid court revealed on Monday.

The high courts of justice in the Spanish capital said that the Real Madrid left-back had admitted to the offences after reportedly being clocked driving at 134 km/h (83.2mph) in a 120km/h zone in December.

He was subsequently found to be without a valid licence.

Marcelo was told to appear at a second hearing in March when sentencing could be handed down.

In March 2013 the 31-year-old, who has been at Real since 2007, was fined 6,000 euros ($6,492) for driving after his licence had been revoked.

