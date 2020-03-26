FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be Used as Medical Storage Centre Amid Coronavirus

Santiago Bernabeu (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a storage centre for medical equipment as Spain fights coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Madrid: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a storage centre for medical equipment to help Spain's fight against the coronavirus, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 81,000-seater stadium will house donations made by businesses and organisations, particularly those that work in the sports sector, before passing them onto the Spanish health authorities.

"Real Madrid, in collaboration with the High Council for Sport (CSD), has launched a project in Madrid to supply and distribute strategic medical supplies to be used in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," read a club statement.

It added: "All of the stored supplies will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the Spanish government, so that the resources, which are so necessary in the current health emergency situation, are employed in the best and most efficient manner."

Spain had recorded more than 4,000 deaths due to the virus, according to the latest figures on Thursday. Madrid is the country's worst-affected area, with more than 2,000 deaths so far.

