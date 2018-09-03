English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid's Vinicius Bitten by Atletico Madrid Player in Derby
Real Madrid's Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr. felt the darker side of his club's rivalry with Atletico Madrid when he was bitten by an opponent after scoring twice in a reserve-team derby match on Sunday.
Image: Lucas Navarrete
Vinicius, 18, moved to Real in June a year after signing from Brazilian giants Flamengo for 42 million euros ($48.7 million) but has been unable to get into the first team and has been playing for their reserve side Real Madrid Castilla in Spain's regionalised third division.
He netted both Real's goals in the derby which finished 2-2 but clashed with Atletico Madrid B's captain Tachi, who tried to sink his teeth into the back of the Brazilian's head as the pair tussled for the ball.
An Atletico B player just did this. pic.twitter.com/Turoy1SVBb— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 2, 2018
Tachi escaped a red card and was only given a booking for the incident while Vinicius also picked up a yellow card for dissent.
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is infamous for biting opponents on three occasions while playing for Ajax, Liverpool and Uruguay although he has not done it again since joining the Catalan club in 2014.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
