FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Real Sociedad Shelve Plans to Return to Training from Coronavirus Lockdown

Real Sociedad (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Sociedad (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Sociedad players have been in lockdown since mid-March as coronavirus wrecked havoc in Spain.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Share this:

Madrid: Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad said Sunday that they had shelved plans to resume training from Tuesday after talks with government officials.

Like all other clubs, Sociedad players have been in lockdown since mid-March as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the country, causing almost 17,000 deaths.

"After today's discussions with (local officials), and in accordance with Real Sociedad's desire to respect and act according to the needs of society at all times, we have decided to continue with the individual work of our players as it has been developed so far," said the club.

"Therefore, the players will continue to work at home."

Real Sociedad insisted Sunday that they had never intended to resume group training, but simply to offer the possibility to players of doing "individual work" on its premises.

The Spanish club said it was "working on developing a return to work" for its players but that it would always be done "while respecting the security measures established by the authorities".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,311,839

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,854,214

    +1,989

  • Cured/Discharged

    427,738

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,293

    +99
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres