Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United are all set to take part in their final Europa League group stage match against La Liga side Real Sociedad on Thursday. The match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United is scheduled to be played at the Reale Arena.

In their first-leg meeting, Real Sociedad had secured a 0-1 triumph over the Red Devils back in September.

After securing four wins from five matches, Manchester United have already advanced to the next round of the Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men come into the fixture after clinching a 3-0 win against FC Sheriff, in their last Europa League encounter.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have managed to remain unbeaten so far in this season’s Europa League. The Spanish football club currently occupy the top spot in their Europa League group after winning all five games.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Real Sociedad (RS) and Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The Europa League match between Real Sociedad (RS) and Manchester United (MUN) will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The Europa League match between Real Sociedad (RS) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played at the Reale Arena.

What time will the Europa League match Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The Europa League match between Real Sociedad (RS) and Manchester United (MUN) will begin at 11:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match?

Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match?

Real Sociedad (RS) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Remiro, Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Pacheco, Diego Rico, Takefusa Kubo, Ander Guevara, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro, Jon Karrikaburu

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

