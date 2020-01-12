Recovering Harry Kane Gives Injury Update, Cheers For Tottenham Hotspur From Hospital Bed

London: As Tottenham struggled to turn chances into goals against Liverpool on Saturday, their injured striker Harry Kane was showing his support via Twitter.

Kane, who is out with a torn hamstring until April, tweeted twice during the first half of the Premier League game at Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.

The first included a photo he seemed to have taken himself. It showed his leg in a brace resting on a duvet and, beyond his foot, a television showing Japhet Tanganga, a young defender who making his first Premier League start for Spurs.

"Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now!" said the text adding "#COYS," for Come On You Spurs.

Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now! #COYS pic.twitter.com/7fCdRY34Xp — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 11, 2020

The second photo, taken from the opposite end of the hospital bed, showed Kane in a robe smiling and giving a thumbs up with just the hashtag "COYS".

Spurs lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

He suffered the injury while taking a shot during Tottenham's Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and limped away from St Mary's on crutches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.