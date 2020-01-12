Recovering Harry Kane Gives Injury Update, Cheers For Tottenham Hotspur From Hospital Bed
Harry Kane took to social media to lend his support to his Tottenham Hotspur teammates as they took on Liverpool.
Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Twitter)
London: As Tottenham struggled to turn chances into goals against Liverpool on Saturday, their injured striker Harry Kane was showing his support via Twitter.
Kane, who is out with a torn hamstring until April, tweeted twice during the first half of the Premier League game at Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.
The first included a photo he seemed to have taken himself. It showed his leg in a brace resting on a duvet and, beyond his foot, a television showing Japhet Tanganga, a young defender who making his first Premier League start for Spurs.
"Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now!" said the text adding "#COYS," for Come On You Spurs.
Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now! #COYS pic.twitter.com/7fCdRY34Xp— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 11, 2020
The second photo, taken from the opposite end of the hospital bed, showed Kane in a robe smiling and giving a thumbs up with just the hashtag "COYS".
#COYS pic.twitter.com/Xe0kaer9Au— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 11, 2020
Spurs lost 1-0.
The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.
He suffered the injury while taking a shot during Tottenham's Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and limped away from St Mary's on crutches.
