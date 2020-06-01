Redeem Tlang Signs for FC Goa: To Call Myself a Gaur, One of the Best Moments of My Life

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season.

“I am overjoyed,” Redeem Tlang told FC Goa after completing his move.

“I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.

After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to NorthEast United FC (Highlanders) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said.

With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the ISL.

