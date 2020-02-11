Reducing Maximum Players and Introduction of New Corporate Teams in I-League Discussed During Committee Meeting

New Delhi: The option of including new corporate teams in the I-League and 2nd Division League, and reducing the maximum number of players that can be registered by a club in the I-League were some of the key points discussed in the League Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

"The possibility of including corporate teams through a bidding process was discussed. It was also discussed to include corporate teams through a bidding process in the 2nd Division League," a statement from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

It was also discussed whether two teams from the 2nd Division could be promoted to the I-League.

However, it was decided that a decision regarding the same shall be taken at the end of the season, keeping in view the requirements of teams in the I-League at the time.

"The maximum number of players that can be registered by a club in the I-League will be reduced from 35 to 30, which includes having a minimum of five U-22 players," the statement said.

From the next season of the Elite League, registration of foreign nationals based in India will also be allowed, keeping it in line with the Junior and Sub Junior Leagues. Both, however, are subject to ratification by the AIFF Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, the possibility of broadcasting more matches in the youth and 2nd Division Leagues was also discussed.

A brief report was presented on the development of the Indian Women's League, Khelo India Girls Football League (U17) and Golden Baby Leagues.

A proposal from the chairman, Subra Dutta, to start a 2nd Division IWL was also discussed.

It was decided that the League department shall make a plan regarding the restructuring of the women's leagues.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.