Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Referee Gives Kaka a Yellow Card, Clicks Selfie With Him During Charity Game

The bizarre incident took place when Kaka was playing a charity game for Brazil against Israel.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Referee Gives Kaka a Yellow Card, Clicks Selfie With Him During Charity Game
A referee clicked a selfie with Kaka during a charity game.

Sportpersons have a tremendous fan following both on and off field and a recent incident with Brazilian legend Kaka showed just that. Kaka, one of the only eight players to have bagged the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or, witnessed a bizarre incident during a charity game between Brazil and Israel. Kaka was seen running with the ball and the referee suddenly halts the game and decides to show Kaka a yellow card. Immediately after, she pulls out her mobile phone and clicks a selfie with Kaka.

The video of the incident shared by Football HQ on its Twitter page shows Kaka bending to get into the frame as the referee lifts her phone to click the selfie.

Since being posted, the 41-second clip has already been viewed over 1 million times. It has also received over 4,600 likes in just one day.

Here is how people reacted to the clip:

Kaka, the attacking midfielder, retired in 2017 after completing his career in Major League Soccer MLS. He, however, continues to play charity games.

Kaka was playing in a friendly in which the Brazil line-up consisted of famous football players including Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu and Bebeto.

The charity game ended with 4-2 to Brazil, with Kaka, Ronaldinho, Bebeto and Amoroso hitting the goals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram