Referee Gives Kaka a Yellow Card, Clicks Selfie With Him During Charity Game

Sportpersons have a tremendous fan following both on and off field and a recent incident with Brazilian legend Kaka showed just that. Kaka, one of the only eight players to have bagged the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or, witnessed a bizarre incident during a charity game between Brazil and Israel. Kaka was seen running with the ball and the referee suddenly halts the game and decides to show Kaka a yellow card. Immediately after, she pulls out her mobile phone and clicks a selfie with Kaka.

The video of the incident shared by Football HQ on its Twitter page shows Kaka bending to get into the frame as the referee lifts her phone to click the selfie.

Nothing to see here. Just a referee showing Kaka a yellow card before taking a selfie with him. ??pic.twitter.com/k3lUHJXd9N — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 29, 2019

Since being posted, the 41-second clip has already been viewed over 1 million times. It has also received over 4,600 likes in just one day.

Here is how people reacted to the clip:

She's got massive courage ???????? — Wanda (@1true_talk) October 30, 2019

Hahaha she couldn't resist.... — Sonos (@SonosMitch) October 30, 2019

kaka couldn't break the ball, that's a red card?????? she was lenient with him ?? — Maswud Cham (@chamforeal) October 30, 2019

Kaka, the attacking midfielder, retired in 2017 after completing his career in Major League Soccer MLS. He, however, continues to play charity games.

Kaka was playing in a friendly in which the Brazil line-up consisted of famous football players including Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu and Bebeto.

The charity game ended with 4-2 to Brazil, with Kaka, Ronaldinho, Bebeto and Amoroso hitting the goals.

