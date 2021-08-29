REI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Ligue 1 2021-22 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1 behemoths Paris Saint-Germain will be seeking to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign when they travel to Reims on Monday. PSG’s new star Lionel Messi is also expected to make his debut for the Parisian outfit at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, in Reims.

PSG are in the middle of a storm of transfer speculation, as star striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked to move to Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have set those distractions aside and have won three out of three in Ligue 1 games to make their intent clear on reclaiming the crown this season.

Reims, on the other hand, after opening with three back-to-back losses last term, remain undefeated, albeit three successive draws. The Red and Whites started with a goalless tie on the opening day fixture against Nice and an engaging 3-3 draw at home versus Montpellier was followed by a 1-1 draw at Metz last weekend.

Having drawn all their games so far, the home side will want to take something away from this fixture. Meanwhile, the star studded PSG unit hold the upper hand going into this game and they would want to maintain clean sheets when they take the field in Reims.

The REI vs PSG game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Ligue 1 2021-22, REI vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcasted on TV5 Monde Asie, which is only available on DTH networks – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, while live streaming is available on Jio TV.

REI vs PSG Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, August 30, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, in Reims, France. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

REI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: El Bilal Toure

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Ghislain Konan, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marshall Monetsi

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Neymar, El Bilal Toure

Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XIs

Reims: Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

