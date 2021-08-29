Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Team News

Reims will square off against Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming match of the 2021-22 edition of Ligue 1 2021-22. The game is scheduled to be hosted at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France on Monday, August 30 at 12:15 AM IST.

Reims had an underwhelming start to their campaign in the Ligue 1. The team’s first three matches in the competition against Nice, Montpellier, and Metz ended in a draw. With three points, they are placed at the 12th position. The home side will be hoping for a similar result on Monday too as PSG will start the match as favorites.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying a mind-boggling run in the competition. The team got off to a dream start in the competition as they won their first three games against Troyes, RC Strasbourg and Brest, respectively. PSG will be bolstered with the presence of Lionel Messi as he is all set to make his debut for the team on Monday.

The Ligue 1 2021-22 Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Ligue 1 2021-22 Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Reims will miss the services of Arber Zeneli as he is injured. Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis, and Kaj Sierhuis are also struggling to regain their 100% fitness and can give the match on Monday a miss.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye, and Sergio Ramos have been ruled out of the upcoming contest due to injuries. Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are also doubtful.

Reims possible starting line-up: Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure, Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Marquinhos, Georginio Wijnaldum Lionel Messi, Keylor Navas Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti

What time will Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2021-22 match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 30, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France.

What TV channel will show Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain will be telecasted on TV5 Monde Asie. The channel is available on only two DTH networks – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

How can I live stream Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture?

Live streaming of the match between Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain will be available on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here