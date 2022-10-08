Reims vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Reims in an intriguing Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday. PSG will seek to maintain their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 when they travel to Stade Auguste-Delaune II. PSG are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Champions League. The Parisians will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Reims. Few will bet against PSG with the kind of side they have. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are likely to feature in the starting XI of PSG. While Lionel Messi might be rested citing fatigue.

Meanwhile, Reims are yet to win on home soil so far this season. The Red and Whites will look to exploit the home support and cause an upset against PSG. But defeating the defending champions will be a huge task.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Reims Predicted Starting Line-up: Diouf; Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid; Busi, Munestri, Lopy, Locko; Doumbia; Zeneli, Balogun

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Sanches, Mbappe, Neymar

