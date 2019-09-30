Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Reliance Foundation Young Champs Win Inaugural Vedanta Youth Cup

Reliance Foundation Young Champs defeated Bengaluru FC in the final of the Vedanta Youth Cup to be crowned inaugural champions.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
Reliance Foundation Young Champs Win Inaugural Vedanta Youth Cup
Reliance Foundation Young Champs win the Vedanta Youth Cup.

Sirsaim: Reliance Foundation Young Champs beat JSW Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final to win the inaugural Vedanta Youth Cup here on Monday.

Zidan and Nemil scored for the Young Champs while the Bengaluru side reduced the margin through captain Bekey Oram.

Tata Football Academy finished third by defeating hosts Sesa Football Academy 2-0.

Muhammed Valiyattil of the Young Champs was chosen the best player of the tournament while Jagoi Wungshungam of Tata FA got the highest scorer's award.

A brainchild of Sesa Football Academy, Vedanta Youth Cup is a tournament which brought together the best corporate football academies of India.

Annanya Agarwal, President of Sesa Football Academy, said, "Vedanta Youth Cup Goa 2019 has set a benchmark in terms of competition and youth development in the country. All the teams have delivered a stellar performance on the pitch."

Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO of Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, said, "We take great pride in contributing to the development of grassroots football. I would like to congratulate all the participant teams, coaches for making this event a grand success.

