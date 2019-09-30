Reliance Foundation Young Champs Win Inaugural Vedanta Youth Cup
Reliance Foundation Young Champs defeated Bengaluru FC in the final of the Vedanta Youth Cup to be crowned inaugural champions.
Reliance Foundation Young Champs win the Vedanta Youth Cup.
Sirsaim: Reliance Foundation Young Champs beat JSW Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final to win the inaugural Vedanta Youth Cup here on Monday.
Zidan and Nemil scored for the Young Champs while the Bengaluru side reduced the margin through captain Bekey Oram.
Tata Football Academy finished third by defeating hosts Sesa Football Academy 2-0.
Muhammed Valiyattil of the Young Champs was chosen the best player of the tournament while Jagoi Wungshungam of Tata FA got the highest scorer's award.
A brainchild of Sesa Football Academy, Vedanta Youth Cup is a tournament which brought together the best corporate football academies of India.
Annanya Agarwal, President of Sesa Football Academy, said, "Vedanta Youth Cup Goa 2019 has set a benchmark in terms of competition and youth development in the country. All the teams have delivered a stellar performance on the pitch."
Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO of Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, said, "We take great pride in contributing to the development of grassroots football. I would like to congratulate all the participant teams, coaches for making this event a grand success.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Fans Are Enchanted by Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger, See Pics
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T