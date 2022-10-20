Reliance Foundation Youth Sports' Football 2022-2023 Season to Reach Out to Over 33000 Students

Reliance Foundation’s, the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ongoing 2022-23 Football season of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), with country-wide, multi-sport programs for school and college athletes with a host of initiatives designed to give Indian grassroots football a major boost.

This year RFYS is collaborating with ISL clubs, state federations, and partners in conducting school and college-level competitions in football with expected participation from over 33,000+ athletes and 2,400+ teams from across the country bringing students #BackonthePitch.

This season with the resumption of a full calendar, there will be an increased focus on giving exposure to greater no. of quality games to the top teams, while also looking at multiple other initiatives to grow the ecosystem.

This season RFYS plans to reach across 20 centres that include multiple districts within 18 states to develop the football ecosystems, such as Assam, Odisha, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana, and more. Since its inception in 2016, RFYS has aimed to provide a platform for young athletes to build a career in the sport of their choice, to get more students to start playing sports and to have a positive impact on the ecosystem through skill enhancement of PE teachers, infrastructure upgrades and community engagement programs.

With the partnerships with professional football clubs, there is also an opportunity for players to be scouted by football clubs, thus paving the pathway for a professional football career.

In addition to the focus on providing high-quality football competitions to the teams and athletes, RFYS will look to run multiple initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem and provide greater opportunities to the youth:

Creating scouting pathways for top players through active partnerships with professional clubs

Fan engagement days and activities focused on increasing support and encouragement from key stakeholders like students, parents, coaches and alumni

Provide volunteering opportunities for students to gain valuable professional experience in sports

Online and offline certification courses for up-skilling of athletes, coaches and officials

Disbursement of grants for select participating institutes to enhance their sports program

Special grants and centres of development to provide footballing opportunities to local communities

Since inception, RFYS has impacted 9 million children, from more than 10,000 schools and colleges, in 26 states and union territories and has supported the football coaching ecosystem by up-skilling 750+ coaches with RFYS sponsored D License coaching certification in association with AIFF. During the pandemic, RFYS conducted virtual sessions on fitness, nutrition, well-being of athletes which were attended by over 11,000+ coaches/athletes, and hosted digital Coach education workshops with The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) providing certification to over 400+ coaches.

