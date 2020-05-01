Relive Lionel Messi's First-ever Goal For Barcelona 15 Years Ago | Watch

It was 15 years ago that a teenage footballer scored his first goal for his club in the Spanish league. The club was Barcelona and the player was Lionel Messi, possibly one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

After being picked for the senior team under Frank Rijkaard in October 2004, Messi, then a 17-year-old, scored his first senior goal on May 1, 2005, against Albacete Balompie. Messi came to the ground on the 87th minute as a substitute with Barcelona 1-0 ahead.

Just two minutes into the game, Messi scored, thanks to an assist from then star Barca player Ronaldinho. However, it was disqualified as an offside goal. But Messi would go on to prove his calibre with his debut goal for the club in the 91st minute of the match.

This goal was also created by Ronaldinho and Messi lobbed it over the opposition goalkeeper Raul Valbuena’s head.

The twitter handle of the Catalan giants posted a video from the match held 15 years ago. They wrote in the caption, "15 years since Leo #Messi ALMOST scored his FIRST EVER GOAL for Barca!" Sharing the video of the offside goal, the club added cheekily, "But…did he end up scoring?"





Later, the clip of Messi’s legitimate debut goal was also tweeted. After netting the ball, LM10, who wore a number 30 jersey then, can be seen being lifted by Ronaldinho in joy.