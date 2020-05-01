FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Relive Lionel Messi's First-ever Goal For Barcelona 15 Years Ago | Watch

File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona on this day 15 years ago.

Share this:

It was 15 years ago that a teenage footballer scored his first goal for his club in the Spanish league. The club was Barcelona and the player was Lionel Messi, possibly one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

After being picked for the senior team under Frank Rijkaard in October 2004, Messi, then a 17-year-old, scored his first senior goal on May 1, 2005, against Albacete Balompie. Messi came to the ground on the 87th minute as a substitute with Barcelona 1-0 ahead.

Just two minutes into the game, Messi scored, thanks to an assist from then star Barca player Ronaldinho. However, it was disqualified as an offside goal. But Messi would go on to prove his calibre with his debut goal for the club in the 91st minute of the match.

This goal was also created by Ronaldinho and Messi lobbed it over the opposition goalkeeper Raul Valbuena’s head.

The twitter handle of the Catalan giants posted a video from the match held 15 years ago. They wrote in the caption, “15 years since Leo #Messi ALMOST scored his FIRST EVER GOAL for Barca!” Sharing the video of the offside goal, the club added cheekily, “But…did he end up scoring?”


Later, the clip of Messi’s legitimate debut goal was also tweeted. After netting the ball, LM10, who wore a number 30 jersey then, can be seen being lifted by Ronaldinho in joy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres