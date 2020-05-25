Remeber Alex Ferguson Hitting David Beckham With a Boot in 2003? Mikael Silvestre Explains What Happened

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre opened up regarding the infamous incident that saw former manager Alex Ferguson inadvertently hitting then-winger David Beckham with a boot inside the Red Devils' dressing room.

The much-talked about incident took place after Manchester United's fifth-round exit at the hands of arch-rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup in 2003.

Ferguson, in frustration, kicked a boot lying around which unfortunately hit Beckham in the face. Silvestre revealed the players had to seperate the duo to stop the matter from escalating further.

"I was there. Everyone was shocked, but things like this happen in dressing rooms. It was a random kick by the boss... it was just unfortunate that the boot went straight into Beckham's face," Silvestre was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"He was very angry and we had to intervene to prevent a confrontation. But that was the end of it then.

"Still, it impacted their relationship, and was probably among the reasons why David left that summer and signed for Real Madrid."

After spending 11 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford, Beckham joined Real Madrid in 2003. He then left the Spanish giants after five seasons and joined MLS side La Galaxy in 2007.

Beckham brought down curtains on his illustrious career following a couple of loan moves to Italian heavyweights AC Milan and French side Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.