Reporter Surprises Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola with Selfie Request

Football fans requesting players to pose for a selfie is nothing new. However, a reporter asking for a selfie is something quite unheard of. Well, a similar incident actually took place on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League encounter between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen.

Spanish manager simply could not believe his eyes when a journalist had asked him for a selfie during a pre-match press conference. Shortly after Guardiola entered the conference room, a journalist moved forward to keep his recorder on the table. However, the scribe changed his mind soon and surprised everyone by making a gesture at the Manchester City manager.

A bewildered Guardiola asked “sorry” initially but was prompt enough to agree to the request. Matters got worse after the reporter failed to find the camera button leaving Guardiola to look at him for a long time. However, the former Barcelona did not forget to smile after the selfie was taken successfully.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be in action tonight in the Champions League. The defending Premier League champions will be desperate to keep their unbeaten run intact in the European tournament when they will take on Danish football side FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City’s brilliance on the field will certainly provide a big relief to Guardiola but off-the-field matters have not been pretty pleasant for the 51-year-old Spaniard. Guardiola had to admit that he will not be able to deploy the same back-four after multiple defenders were ruled out due to injury issues.

“I would love to have the same back four but they cannot handle it. The players we have cannot handle every three days of being fit, other teams might be able to, but we can’t. Nathan (Ake) can not, Ruben (Dias) last season, Stones (John). Aymeric (Laporte) came back from a big injury so it’s important for us that everyone can play and everyone can perform well,” Guardiola had reportedly told ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League away fixture.

In the domestic league, Manchester City started their title defence on a promising note after winning seven of their first nine matches. Manchester City, with 23 points under their belt, currently occupy the second spot on the Premier League points table.

