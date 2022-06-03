Reports of Gerard Pique's Alleged Affair with Barcelona Teammate's Mother Turn Out to Be False

Rumours were rife that the woman who Spanish defender Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira with is the mother of Barcelona teammate Pablo Gavi. The reports which were doing the rounds of Twitter on Thursday turned out to be false.

A report published by El Periodico vehemently quashed the rumours. According to an article published by Daily Star, “El Periodico specified that the woman in question was in fact in her 20s and blonde. That rules out Gavi’s brunette mother”

The report claimed that The woman who could have put PiquE and Shakira on the brink of breaking up is a young blonde in her 20s

Originally, Spanish media outlets had claimed that Pique and Shakira lived separately for a few weeks as the Barcelona defender was thrown out of the family home by the Colombian singer.

El Periodico also stated that Pique is presently staying in a bachelor pad.

Pique and Shakira started dating after their meeting during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa though they never got married. Shakira moved to Barcelona in order to start a family with the Spanish centre-back. They currently have two children named Milan and Sasha.

Many reports in Spanish tabloids claimed that Shakira caught Pique cheating on her. According to a report in Marca, Shakira and Pique haven’t been seen picking up the kids together from school from quite some time now.

Some reports claimed that Shakira took the children to Ibiza for a family holiday in May, but that the Barcelona defender was absent.

On the field, the 35-year-old defender could not feature in Barcelona’s last match of the La Liga season against Villareal due to injury. Overall, the latest season has simply been a dreadful one for the Catalan giants as they failed to win a single trophy i.

