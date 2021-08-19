CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Reports of Newcastle United Signing Santiago Munoz from Santos Excites Fans of the Movie 'Goal'
2-MIN READ

Reports of Newcastle United Signing Santiago Munoz from Santos Excites Fans of the Movie 'Goal'

Mexican football star Santiago Munoz (Twitter)

Mexican football star Santiago Munoz (Twitter)

Santiago Munoz currently plays for Liga MX club Santos Laguna and if the reports in the Mexican media are to be believed then the highly-rated striker is set to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

In an interesting turn of events, Premier League club Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of signing Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz from Santos Laguna. Yes, that’s correct, Newcastle are signing Munoz. I mean, obviously, not the fictional character from the Goal movie series Santiago Muñez, played by Mexican actor Kuno Becker, rather a real-life version of him.

Munoz currently plays for Liga MX club Santos Laguna and if the reports in the Mexican media are to be believed then the highly-rated striker is set to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

According to a report in ESPN Mexico, Newcastle has already reached an agreement with Santos to sing the 19-year-old footballer.

In a new development, Daniel Velasco, TUDNMEX reporter, is now claiming that Munoz will join the Premier League side on a one year loan with an option to buy.

In the film Goal, Muñez cemented his name in the history of Newcastle by netting the free-kick against Liverpool as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League. The character comes from a humble family and struggled to adapt to Newcastle before becoming a fan favourite. He later joined Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the fans have already started comparing the two on different social networking sites.

Responding to the rumours, a fan on Twitter wrote that it is “mind-blowing.”

Another fan said that if Newcastle can sign a top German manager for the upcoming season, the film would be complete.

Another said that he decided to buy Munoz while playing ‘FIFA career mode’ after watching the film.

“Every year I play FIFA career mode and every year I choose NUFC the beer and movie have influenced my decision earlier this year I decided to buy Santi… Glad my moves are becoming reality,” wrote another football enthusiast on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Munoz has played 19 games for Santos and scored three goals for them.

first published:August 19, 2021, 15:29 IST