Retracing India Men's Football Team’s Performance In The Last 10 Years

Ahead of the start of the 13th edition of the SAFF Championship, the Indian team recently toured Nepal for a two-match friendly. While the Blue Tiger’s were held to a 1-1 draw in the first game on September 2, they finish the event on a high note by winning the second encounter 201 on September 4.

The 2021 SAFF Championship will start on October 1and will conclude in October. India will head into the tournament as overwhelmingly favourites as they have the event seven times in the past since its inception in 1993. Ahead of the mega event; here we take a look at India’s performance in the last ten years and how many international games they have played.

2021

In 2021, India have played seven games (four International Friendly and three 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint-qualifiers) so far. Out of these seven games, they have won two, lost two encounters while three matches ended in a draw.India is also expected to play a minimal four games in the upcoming SAFF Championship.

2020

Last year, the Blue Tiger did not play a single match due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on India.

2019

In 2019, India played 13 games – five 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, three Intercontinental Cup, two King’s Cup and three 2019 Asian cup. Out of 13, India managed to win just two games, five encounters ended in a draw while they lost six matches.

2018

In 2018, India played 12 games – one 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier, three Intercontinental Cup, four 2018 SAFF Championship and three International Friendly. India won six games, lost four while two encounters ended in a draw.

2017

In 2017, India played nine games – five 2019 Asian qualifiers, two tri-nation series and two International Friendly. India won seven matches and two ended in a tie.

2016

In 2016, India played just six games, two 2018 World Cup qualifiers, two 2019 Asian cup Qualifiers, one 2015 SAFF Championship and one International Friendly. India won four games and lost two this year.

2015

In 2015, India played 12 games – eight 2018 World cup Qualifiers, one international Friendly and three 2015 SAFF Championship. India won five games, lost five and two matches ended in a draw.

2014

India played just two games in 2014 and both of them were International Friendly. They lost one game while one match ended in a draw.

2013

India played 12 games in 2013 – three International Friendly, three 2014 AFC Challengers Cup Qualifiers and six 2011 SAFF Championship. India lost six games, won four while two matches ended in a draw.

2012

In 2012, India played 11 games – three International Friendly, three 2012 AFC Challenge Cup and five Nehru Cup. India lost seven encounters, won three and one game ended in a goalless draw.

2011

India played 16 games in 2011 – three AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers, two 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, five 2011 SAFF Championship and six international Friendly. India won seven games, five matches ended in a draw and they were beaten in four encounters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here