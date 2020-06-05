Revised Premier League Fixtures Out! Full Schedule and Indian Start Timings Here

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Other potential dates in the first three fixtures when Liverpool could clinch the title are June 24, when they host Crystal Palace, and July 2, when they face Manchester City.

The venues for Liverpool’s games against Everton and City are yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times IST):

Wednesday June 17

10:30 PM Aston Villa v Sheffield United

1:00 AM (Next Day) Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday June 19

10:30 PM Norwich City v Southampton

1:00 AM (Next Day) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Saturday June 20

5:00 PM Watford v Leicester City

7:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

10:00 PM West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:15 AM (Next Day) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday June 21

6:30 PM Newcastle United v Sheffield United

8:45 PM Aston Villa v Chelsea

11:30 PM Everton v Liverpool

Monday June 22

12:30 AM (Next Day) Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday June 23

10:30 PM Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

1:00 AM (Next Day) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wednesday June 24

10:30 PM Manchester United v Sheffield United

10:30 PM Newcastle United v Aston Villa

10:30 PM Norwich City v Everton

10:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

1:00 AM (Next Day) Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday June 25

10:30 PM Burnley v Watford

10:30 PM Southampton v Arsenal

1:00 AM (Next Day) Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday June 27

5:00 PM Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday June 28

1530 Watford v Southampton

Monday June 29

12:30 AM (Next Day) Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday June 30

1:00 AM (Next Day) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Wednesday July 1

10:30 PM Arsenal v Norwich City

10:30 PM Bournemouth v Newcastle United

10:30 PM Everton v Leicester City

1:00 AM (Next Day) West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday July 2

10:30 PM Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

1:00 AM (Next Day) Manchester City v Liverpool

(With inputs from Reuters)