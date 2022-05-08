RFDL: Kerala Blasters Beat RFYC 4-0, Qualify for Next Gen Cup

Kerala Blasters FC qualified for the Next Gen Cup with a convincing 4-0 win over Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in the penultimate round of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) game at the Benaulim Ground on Sunday.

Kerala have 15 points from six matches and join league leaders Bengaluru FC (18 points from six outings) to be the top two teams to book their tickets for the Next Gen Cup to be held in the United Kingdom.

Goals from Muhammed Basith (42nd), Nihal Sudeesh (47th), Vincy Barretto (76th) and substitute Sreekuttan (90+5) sealed the deal for the boys in yellow. RF Young Champs gave a good account of themselves, remaining in fifth place with seven points from six matches. They take on Goa in their last engagement on May 11 while Kerala and Bengaluru clash swords in the virtual title decider on May 12.

Santosh Trophy winner with Kerala and RF Young Champs graduate Basith opened the scoring, finding the back of the net from a tight angle after being set up by Givson Singh inside the box.

Kerala changed gears after the break, Sudeesh scoring off a rebound after RF Young Champs keeper Jackson Singh spilled a Givson effort from close. Sudeesh turned provider soon after, feeding Barretto who slotted past the keeper to make it 3-0 before Sreekuttan came off the bench to add gloss to the scorline, guiding the ball into an empty net after the keeper came out of his line.

