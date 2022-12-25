CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Football » Richarlison Receives 'Goal of the Tournament' Award for Bicycle Kick Against Serbia in FIFA World Cup
3-MIN READ

Richarlison Receives 'Goal of the Tournament' Award for Bicycle Kick Against Serbia in FIFA World Cup

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 09:31 IST

Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's Richarlison scores an acrobatic goal (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's Richarlison scores an acrobatic goal (AP)

Richarlison's bicycle kick against Serbia in FIFA World Cup group stage awarded with the 'Goal of the Tournament'

FIFA on Friday shared that Richarlison’s bicycle kick against Serbia has been voted as the goal of the tournament in the recently concluded World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Brazil had locked horns with Serbia in the group stage wherein Richarlison’s brace got the victory for Brazilians. While attempting for the second goal, Richarlison’s back was facing the goal when he used one touch to flick the ball up in the air near the penalty spot, then turned around and leaped off the ground to deliver a spectacular kick into the net. It was an acrobatic show from Richarlison.

This goal caught attention of football fans around the world and further got selected as the ‘goal of the tournament.’ Richarlison’s goal therefore bettered the likes of Cody Gakpo’s effort against Ecuador, Enzo Fernandez’s goal against Mexico, Luis Chavez’s outstanding free-kick against Saudi Arabia, and Kylian Mbappe’s stunning strike against Poland among others.

RELATED NEWS

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart on The Mark as Mumbai City Beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1

 After the announcements, many soccer fans tweeted their reactions to it and also wished Richarlison for the achievement. Here’s a look at a few of them

A fan tweeted, “Absolutely brilliant goal. Very well deserved, I said it when I saw it, that this would be one of the top contenders for this award. Gr8 Job Richarlison. 👍🙌🔥⚽️"

Another user wrote, “It was the most beautiful goal!! Still amazing! He made it look so perfect, the level of skill and natural ability to place a ball like that into the net. This is what football is about!"

A user mentioned that it was an “absolute correct choice" to give the award to Richarlison

ALSO READ | Family Members Celebrate Christmas Eve With Pele in Hospital

While a lot of fans congratulated Richarlison for getting the award but a few fans had a different say to it. Some believed that Saudi Arabia’s Vincent Aboubakar’s goal was a special one and he deserved to win the title.

With this achievement, Richarlison has emulated Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, and Benjamin Pavard. The ‘Goal of the Tournament’ was first awarded in 2006 and is picked by the general public. The FIFA World Cup is now over with Argentina as the winners but quite a lot of players from different teams impressed in the tournament with their skills and power.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. Brazil
  2. FIFA
  3. fifa world cup 2022
  4. Richarlison
  5. serbia
first published:December 25, 2022, 09:31 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 09:31 IST
Read More