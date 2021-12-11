Rima Kallingal Sets Her Goal for Kerala Women's Football League

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal has joined hands with a number of entities including the Kerala Women’s League and the Kerala Football Association to ensure that the Kerala Women’s Football League gets all the attention it deserves.

The actress, in a post on social media, said, “Now is the time for change. We are the torch-bearers of change. I don’t think it is a coincidence that we are talking about gender-neutral uniforms and about making girls comfortable in whatever they wear, making them comfortable in their bodies and encouraging them to be vocal about what they believe in and that now, the KWL is coming back, giving women in football a platform.

“Kerala Women’s Football League is back after being shelved for seven years and I am beyond honoured to join hands with the Kerala Women’s League, the Kerala Football Association and Scoreline sports, along with the very talented Malavika Jayaram who has done Sports Management and spoken so elaborately about how sports opens multiple job opportunities, to ensure that this league gets all the attention it deserves. Let’s remember that champions and leaders are not born but made. Let’s make our champions!"

The actress also posted pictures of herself with women football players on the social media platform.

