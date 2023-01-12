Rio Ferdinand Brutally Takes Down Erik Ten Hag Over His Treatment of Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour at Manchester United since Erik ten Hag took over as the manager of the side last summer. Maguire has made more than 150 appearances for the Red Devils. However, the 29-year-old had to spend three-and-a-half turbulent years at the Old Trafford-based side. Maguire lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s side before the World Cup and the future does not look promising for the English centre-back. The former English footballer Rio Ferdinand has slammed Ten Hag for his treatment of Maguire. While speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, the former Manchester United player questioned Erik Ten Hag’s repeated selection of Luke Shaw as the centre-back instead of Harry Maguire.

“If you are him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw’s playing centre-back instead of him. That is like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he has done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back. I would want to strangle Patrice! I would have smashed Patrice in training to make sure he is not available, and I would be going to the manager and saying, ‘are you taking the p*ss out of me, boss?’ I would have walked straight into the manager’s office and said, ‘you are disrespecting me’. Harry Maguire has got to move. I think he stays because of the games and they cannot get someone else in. He plays in the cup games," Rio Ferdinand was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Harry Maguire had a decent World Cup as England progressed to the quarter-finals. However, he has been relegated to the bench more often than not as the Erik ten Hag has backed the centre-back partnership of World Cup 2022 finalists Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Many pundits believe that Maguire’s stint at Manchester United is effectively over and he should look to move to other Premier League clubs like Newcastle. Some recent reports even suggested that Maguire could move to Aston Villa. It remains to be seen how Maguire’s Premier League career pans out in the foreseeable future. Maguire came to the Old Trafford-based side following his £80m move from Leicester City in 2019.

