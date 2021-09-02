Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma Oblige Algeria Manager’s Request, Gets Rid of Blonde Hair

International footballers are not just known for their athletic skills, but also for their bold fashion-forward sense and hair styles. Time and again, they have set trends with their stylish hairdos and blonde hair look. While most managers or team/club managements don’t interfere in the players sartorial or hair style departments, two Algerian footballers reportedly changed their hair colour because of their national coach.

According to a Dzair Daily report, Algerian national football team captain Riyad Mahrez and teammate Said Benrahma wanted a change by having lighter hair. The duo switched to platinum blonde hair over summer and even started the Premier League season with their new hairstyles. Mahrez and Benrahma jumped on the bleach blonde bandwagon and sported the new look at Manchester City and West Ham United, respectively. However, when the Algerian pair returned to international duty, they reverted back to their natural hair colour, surprising their fans. The Fennecs’ started practice for their upcoming qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

Mahrez and Benrahma were seen reverting back to black hair colour, as seen in various images which are doing rounds on social media platforms.

🙅🏼‍♂️🇩🇿 Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi requested that Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma both remove their blonde hair as part of his discipline for the Algerian national team. pic.twitter.com/035NzWjT8G— Algerian Football (@AlgerianFooty) August 30, 2021

Mahrez and Benrahma changing hairstyles before traveling to algeria because the manager has said before that he doesn’t like blonde hair 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zDBie0ozAz— Z (@M7rz26) August 30, 2021

Nevertheless, it wasn’t their call, but both players at the request of their national team coach/manager Djamel Belmadi, made the switch, the report further cited. Coach Belmadi is quite the disciplinarian and does not approve of the blonde shades. The Algerian national coach reportedly wants his players to “sport a respectable style without frills that reflects the traditions and customs of Algerian society,” the publication mentioned.

However, this is not the first instance of Belmadi disapproving players’ going for the blonde hair look. Earlier in 2018, Ilias Hassani turned up to the training ground with blonde locks and Belmadi instructed him to have them cut out.

Meanwhile, in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game, the Fennecs take on Djibouti on Friday, September 3. After a couple of days of rest, they will take on Burkina Faso in Morocco next Tuesday.

