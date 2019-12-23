Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane Nominees for African Footballer of the Year
Mohamed Salah has been African Footballer of the Year the last two years while Riyad Mahrez was the winner in 2016 as Sadio Mane was third in 2016 and runner-up in the last two years.
Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cairo: Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, plus Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, were named as the three candidates for this year's African Footballer of the Year award, to be decided next month.
Senegal talisman Mane will be the favourite for the award ahead of his Egyptian club mate after Liverpool won the Champions League. However, he faces stiff opposition from Mahrez, who won the Premier League with City and also captained Algeria to the Africa Cup of Nations title in mid-year.
The nominees were named on Sunday after being selected by a panel of technical experts from the Confederation of African Football plus former players and media.
The coaches and captains of the 54 African national teams will now vote for the winner, to be announced on Jan. 7 at a ceremony at Hurgada in Egypt.
Salah has been African Footballer of the Year the last two years while Mahrez was the winner in 2016.
Mane was third in 2016 and runner-up to Salah the last two years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car